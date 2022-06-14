Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday appointed Malam Magaji Zarewa as its deputy majority leader.

This followed the resignation of Abdullahi Yaryasa who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

READ ALSO: Kano Assembly member returns to APC two days after defecting to NNPPa

The Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidari, who read Yaryasa’s resignation letter at the plenary, wished him well in his new party and thanked him for his numerous contributions at the parliament.

Chidari also congratulated Zarewa, who represents Rogo constituency on his appointment and assured him of the House support.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now