Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s request for appointment of 20 special advisers

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, read the governor’s request letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The lawmakers deliberated on the letter before approving the governor’s request.

The Majority leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini, in his contributions, said the appointment of the special advisers would ensure the speedy development of the state.

He said: “His Excellency has sent a request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes.”

