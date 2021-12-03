Kano Assembly conducts public hearing on 2022 state budget

The Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, conducted a public hearing on the 2022 appropriation bill of the state government.

At the hearing, the House engaged a series of stakeholders and sought their contributions.

Speaking, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said the 9th Assembly fixed the public hearing in considering the importance of stakeholders in the budget process and budget tracking and monitoring.

Chidari told the participants that the numerous contributions received during the last public hearing have been of tremendous importance to the House, as they not only ease and facilitate the passage of the bills but also add value and credibility to the law-making processes.

Represented by the Majority Leader, Hon Labaran Abdul Madari, the speaker called on the participants to direct their presentations on the subject matter.

Also, he noted that as legislators, “we want to assure you that your views will not only be appreciated but will also be considered with utmost respect especially during Legislative proceedings.”

The Speaker commended the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all the Principal Officers and respected Members for their utmost contributions in making the lives of the people of the state better.

On his part, one of the participants, Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullah of Center for Human Rights and Civic Education, drew the attention of the House on matters related to the improvement of maternal and child health, as well as improvement of service delivery for the common man.

