News
Kano Assembly passes 2023 budget, raises spending proposal by N23bn
The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2023 budget of N268 billion.
The budget was N23 billion higher than the initial N245 billion presented to the House by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on November 4.
The passage of the budget followed the adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Alhaji Abba Garko, at the plenary.
In his presentation, Garko said the committee recommended an increase in the budget size.
Read also:Kano Assembly confirms nine commissioner nominees
He said the recommendation would ensure the effective delivery of government services for the benefit of the people of the state.
After the deliberations of the committee’s report, the Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidari, and the lawmakers adopted it and passed the budget into law.
The Assembly adjourned its plenary to January 16, 2023, after passing the budget.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...