Kano Assembly passes 2023 budget, raises spending proposal by N23bn

The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2023 budget of N268 billion.

The budget was N23 billion higher than the initial N245 billion presented to the House by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on November 4.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Alhaji Abba Garko, at the plenary.

In his presentation, Garko said the committee recommended an increase in the budget size.

He said the recommendation would ensure the effective delivery of government services for the benefit of the people of the state.

After the deliberations of the committee’s report, the Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidari, and the lawmakers adopted it and passed the budget into law.

The Assembly adjourned its plenary to January 16, 2023, after passing the budget.

