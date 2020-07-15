Kano Assembly seeks castration as punishment for r*ape convicts

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a process to prescribe castration as punishment for rape as a means to stem the growing scourge in the state.

Nuraddeen Alhassan, a lawmaker representing Rano constituency, who moved the motion on Wednesday also sought further amendment of the State’s Penal Code amendment (No.12), law of 2014.

While defending his motion, Alhassan who made a case for castration instead of the 14 years imprisonment, held that a review of the State’s Penal Code was necessary to reflect a harsher punishment for confirmed rapists in the state.

READ ALSO: Owners of uncompleted buildings used by rapist to face prosecution —Kano police

He said, “I believe this is the only measure to be takento end the rampant cases of rape in our society, as it is so worrisome.

“I also want to appeal to the house to look into thesecurity issues, so as to strengthen their efforts in tackling the rape casesin the state,” Alhassan appealed.

“If parents can desist from sending their children for hawking, such can also contribute to reducing the menace in their communities,” he added.

During the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, the lawmakers after deliberations on the issue, unanimously adopted the motion and ordered for the review of the extant law.

Join the conversation

Opinions