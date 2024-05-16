Kano CJ transfers Ganduje’s trial for alleged corruption to new judge

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, has transferred the trial of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and seven others for alleged misappropriation, and diversion of funds to a new judge.

The case which was previously before Justice Usman Na’abba has now been transferred to Kano High Court 7 sitting at Miller Road and will be presided over by Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu.

The Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Kano.

He said the chief judge has the power to transfer a case at any stage once it has not reached the level of judgment.

The state government in March filed an eight-count charge of misappropriation and diversion of funds against the ex-governor and seven others.

Other defendants are the ex-governor’s wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Justice Na’abba had on April 29 fixed May 16 for ruling in an application by the state government, seeking a substituted service on the defendants.

