Kano Council of Ulamas endorses Tinubu to run for presidency in 2023

The Kano State Council of Ullammas has endorsed former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for presidency in the 2023 presidential election.

The Ullammas and Immams in Kano gave Tinubu the endorsement on Saturday, December 5, during the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin-Uthman, saying that the APC leader has all it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari since he has a nationwide appeal that cuts across every part of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Ullammas and Imaams, Sheik Shehu Shehu Maihula said the endorsement of Tinubu was “payback for what the Jagaban did to one of our own, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, who had tried severally to clinch the presidency but failed,” until Tinubu joined forces with him in 2014.

“It is indeed on record and in our minds what you did for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014. This is somebody who had tried all he could to clinch his Presidential ambition but failed serially, not until you joined forces with him,” Sheik Maihula began.

“You, Bola Tinubu, brought to Buhari the Muslims and Christians in the south to mend fences with the North for him to achieve his long time desire.

“This, we will revenge and revenge well, by giving you all the necessary support you require to achieve your desire; this is an assurance to you for what you have done for us.”

