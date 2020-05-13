Kano court issues bench warrant for arrest of council chairman

A Kano State Magistrate Court on Wednesday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, Kabiru Ado-Panshekara for criminal breach of trust.

The court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the council chairman after he failed to appear before the court to answer to charges of criminal breach of trust.

According to reports, Ado-Panshekara who was entrusted with 1,632 forms for the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, was accused of diverting and giving it out to people it was not meant.

Read also: Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna, police vow to apprehend them

Salisu Tahir, the prosecution counsel, accused council chairman of contravening section 315 of the Penal Code Law and section 26 of Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), adding that Kabiru Ado-Panshekara was properly served a court summon to appear on May 13 at about 9:00 a.m.

While addressing the court, Ibrahim Adamu, counsel to Ado-Panshekara counsel, told the court that he doesn’t know his client’s whereabout as he appealed to the magistrate to stand the matter down for 30 minutes.

The case was subsequently pushed till May 27 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions