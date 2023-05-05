Metro
Kano CP orders operatives to apprehend man who stabbed his mother to death
Mr. Mohammed Usaini, the Kano State Commissioner of Police has ordered operatives of the command to apprehend 22-year-old Ibrahim Musa who allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old mother, Hajara Mohammed to death.
The CP’s order was disclosed in a statement in Kano on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.
“On May 3, at about 6 p.m., we received a report that Musa, who lives in Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, stabbed his mother with a sharp knife on different parts of her body and fled the scene.
“Upon receiving this, the CP directed the immediate deployment of all police assets to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book as soon as practicable,” the statement read in part.
Read also: Kano teen stabs mother to death in heat of argument
According to Haruna-Kiyawa, the victim, who had multiple injuries was taken to the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano, where a medical doctor certified her dead.
“A knife with blood stains, suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene.
“Tactical teams are currently on the ground to ensure the arrest of the culprits,” he said.
