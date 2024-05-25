News
Kano: Deposed Emir urges calm, looks up to judiciary for intervention
The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday, urged the people of the state to maintain law and order.
The remark was the monarch’s first since his dethronement by the state government on Thursday.
Bayero, who addressed the subjects at a mini-palace in Kano, expressed optimism that justice would prevail on the matter.
He returned to the state on Saturday.
The monarch, however, promised to abide by the law on the matter, saying Kano is too important to Nigeria and must not be plunged into a crisis.
He said: “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.
READ ALSO:Kano Assembly passes bill making Bayero permanent Chairman of Traditional council
“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.
“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”
Kano State has been rocked by protests since the state government reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir four years after his dethronement by Ganduje’s administration.
Governor Abba Yusuf on Saturday ordered the arrest of the deposed monarch over an alleged plot to breach the peace in the state.
