Kano deputy governor begs Ribadu over claim on deposed Emir

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, has apologised to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over his claim on the. deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The development followed the NSA’s threat to file a lawsuit against the deputy governor for an alleged defamation of character.

In the heat of the controversy generated by the dethronement of Ado Bayero and reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano, Gwarzo had alleged that Ribadu facilitated the return of the deposed Emir by releasing two planes and soldiers to back him up.

“The former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is not happy with the peace and understanding being enjoyed in Kano and is using the office of the National Security Adviser to deploy security personnel to subvert the will of Kano people and to bring something the people don’t like,” Gwarzo had said in an interview.

The NSA, however, denied having a hand in Bayero’s return to Kano and vowed to drag Gwarzo to court if he did not retract the statement and tender an apology within 24 hours.

In a letter signed by his lawyers, Aliyu & Musa Chambers, Ribadu said the allegations were falsehood aimed at tarnishing his image.

The letter read: “Your false accusations against our client portraying his office as an appendage of a political party and a willing tool to cause chaos in Kano is false and done with the intention of damaging the hard-earned reputation of our client in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society and indeed it has succeeded in doing so.

“Our client and his office take your allegations seriously and by this letter, our client is demanding that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate your claims. If you have no proof, our client demands you to within 24 hours:

“i. retract the libellous allegation in a similar manner you made it as well as give it wide media circulation; and

“ii. issue a public apology in five National dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms. Note that if you fail to do so, our client will be compelled to seek redress in a court of law.”

However, at a press conference held at the Kano State Government House on Monday, Gwarzo tendered an apology to the NSA, saying the government was misinformed about his involvement in the crisis.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged,” Gwarzo said.

“I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court.

“We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

“We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the Governor of Kano State, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA,” he stated.

