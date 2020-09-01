Kano elders ask Buhari to stop Ganduje’s move for N300bn China loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to intervene and stop Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s move to borrow N300 billion from China for a light rail project in Kano State.

The Kano State Elders Forum made the appeal in a petition to Buhari, where they claimed that the move by the governor would plunge the state into unnecessary indebtedness.

Describing the rail project Ganduje claimed he would use the money for as a white elephant project and a liability several generations may find difficult to bear, the forum called on Buhari and other concerned authorities to plead with Ganduje to drop the loan move.

Meanwhile, even as the elders forum and others were opposed to the project and want it stopped, there some people in the state who are in support of it.

Among them was a group of youths under the umbrella of Collation of Kano State Students, Youth Parliament and Youth Traders Association, who on Monday staged a protest in support of the loan and the light rail project it is said to be meant for.

In a letter, the group’s leader, Rabiu Ibrahim signed, he applauded Ganduje whom he said was repositioning the state.

“With due respect and honour, we acknowledge your projects for the development of Kano State especially the light train project, Kano ultra modern market located at old Daula Hotel and street beautification with modern bridges such as Alhassan Dantata Bridge, Dengi underpass, Kofor mata Bridge, Katsina Road underpass.

“The main reason for our gathering is to condemn those who call themselves Kano elders while they have not contributed anything to the development of Kano State,” the group’s letter read in part.

The rail project has remained a debated matter since Ganduje hinted about it in his first tenure.

The former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had in 2017 kicked against the rail project proposal by the Kano State governor.

Sanusi had argued that the trail would have any economic value to the state because people would not ride on it to go and work in an industrial estate.

According to him, it will only take people to farm, school, weddings and naming ceremonies.

