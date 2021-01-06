Kano electoral body conducts drug test for candidates vying for political positions, disqualifies six

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has conducted a drug test for candidates contesting for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions and have subsequently disqualified six candidates for failing the test.

This was announced by the chairman of the commission, Prof Garba Ibrahim Sheka, on Wednesday, January 7, who said six drug addicts were detected among the candidates.

“After the compulsory drug test run by National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on on all the candidates vying for the 44 Chairmen and 484 Councillors, six candidates have been confirmed drug addicts and were disqualified from the race. He said

He explained that “All the confirmed addicts were running for councillorship slots. None is going for chairmanship.

He further said that “Their parties are lucky to have this week as a window period for them to substitute their replacements as we won’t allow any of them to contest.”

Sheka told News men that the compulsory drug test was introduced to make sure none of the newly elected leaders are addicted to drugs.

Adding that “the commission is optimistic the policy will serve as a deterrent to youths who are into drug abuse and have future political ambition to shun from the habit for fear of being disqualified.

