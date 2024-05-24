KANO EMIRATES: Discontent simmers as protests erupt over Sanusi’s reinstatement

A wave of demonstrations, on Friday, gripped Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, as the Presidential Villa witnessed a protest over the recent reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The protesters, who marched peacefully, carried banners expressing concerns about what they said was the escalating situation in Kano.

They urged President Tinubu to use his good offices to resolve the crisis and ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the State.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf dissolved the five Emirates Council and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. This came after the Governor signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

Under the auspices of the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria, the protesters claimed Governor Yusuf has taken his abuse of office to another level by dissolving the traditional council.

READ ALSO:Sanusi returns as Emir of Kano four years after dethronement

Coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Muhammed Saleh said, “A lot had been going wrong in the state but the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria had thought it best to allow Kano state to sort out its thorny issues. However, Thursday’s brash actions of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who sacked five emirs to reappoint Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano has awoken us to the urgency of raising the alarm about the destructive excesses of the state governor.

“Since being sworn into office, Governor Abba Yusuf has a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet. All in the name of rubbishing his predecessor, he started with a demolition spree that has served to impoverish the people whose lives he took an oath to improve. Thus he proved himself to be anti-people.

“This latest stunt of sacking five emirs to install his acolyte was achieved by manipulating the Kano State House of Assembly, which he had successfully turned into a rubber stamp for endorsing his illegal acts. He has eroded the autonomy guaranteed by the separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“It is inconceivable that any right-thinking person will descend low to the point of manipulating the traditional institution for political gimmicks. The humiliation meted out to the five emirs was most unbecoming and we have cause to believe that Abba Yusuf has set the stage for using the traditional institution as ancient and as esteemed as that of Kano for a political seesaw will continue since his successor will revert to the five emirates. The Kano governor has thus proven himself to be the anti-traditional institution leader.

“We believe that President Tinubu’s intervention is crucial at this critical moment. We are counting on his leadership to find a lasting solution to the crisis and ensure peace returns to Kano State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now