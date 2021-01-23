Kano establishes mobile courts to prosecute violators of COVID-19 protocols

The Kano State government has set up mobile courts to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the state.

Governor Umar Ganduje, who disclosed this during chat with journalists in the Government House on Saturday, said Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) had been provided for health workers in the state.

He added that the mobile courts would prosecute violators of the COVID-19 protocols.

The governor said: “Very soon we are coming up with mobile courts and COVID-19 marshals of over 1000 youths which will include the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other paramilitary personnel to help in enforcing the use of face masks and obeying the protocols in the state.

READ ALSO: Kano govt warns residents against flouting COVID-19 protocols, extends ban to club, street parties

“There could be a public outcry, but public outcry cannot stop a serious government from serving its people. We will not be deterred from doing what is good for our people. This collaboration will continue between us.

“We are providing you with 2,000 PPEs and 100,000 face masks so that you can take good care of your frontline health workers who always see COVID-19 patients day in day out.

”The frontline health workers are extremely important to all of us. So their personal protection means a lot to all of us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions