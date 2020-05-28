Kano formally abolishes Almajiri system of education

The Almajiri system of education has been formally abolished formerly in Kano State.

This is as the state has completed plans to enroll all Almajiris repatraited to Kano from other states, into conventional educational system.

The governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje confirmed this during the COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday.

He said that more than 1,000 Almajiris had so far been repatriated to Kano State from other northern states.

Kano State, following the outbreak of COVID-19, recently quarantined about 2000 Almajiris.

The state task force on COVID-19 was yet to announce if some of them were positive.

However, the state government argued that with the current situation, it was necessary that Almajiri system of education be abolished.

Meanwhile, Gov Ganduje on Wednesday said the state was still repatriating Almajiri children in the state to their states of origin, assuring that they would be handed over to the right persons in charge, while those of them from Kano would be enrolled into the conventional educational system.

While he called on residents of the state to remain calm, he urged them to maintain all safety precautions to prevent further spread of coronavirus, which he said was reducing drastically.

