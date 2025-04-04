Connect with us

Kano gov calls for justice after Edo killings, praises Tinubu, Okpebholo’s swift action

1 day ago

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for their prompt response to the tragic killing of 16 Kano indigenes in Uromi, Edo State.

He, however, called for greater transparency in the justice process, insisting that those responsible must be publicly held accountable.

In a statement released by the Kano State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, on Thursday, Governor Yusuf acknowledged the swift interventions by both the Federal and Edo State Governments. He described their visits to the affected families, particularly in Toranke—the hometown of most victims—as a demonstration of solidarity and concern.

Despite these efforts, the governor emphasized the need for a clear and open legal process.

“We appreciate the actions taken so far, but justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done. The people of Kano, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve to see those responsible for this massacre brought to justice publicly,” he declared.

Governor Yusuf also commended Governor Okpebholo’s engagement with the Hausa community in Edo State to prevent further ethnic tensions. He praised Okpebholo’s commitment to compensating the bereaved families and urged that the compensation be delivered without delay to support those who have lost their primary providers.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf extended his gratitude to President Tinubu for directing security agencies to quickly apprehend and prosecute those behind the killings. He noted that the Federal Government’s decisive intervention reflects its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the people of Toranke have expressed their appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the Edo State and Federal Governments in addressing the tragedy. However, many still seek assurance that justice will be carried out transparently and without political interference.

Both Governors Yusuf and Okpebholo have pledged to oversee a thorough and open judicial process, stressing that preventing future occurrences of such violence is a top priority.

The Kano State Government further vowed to keep a close watch on the proceedings to ensure that justice is served and that the victims’ families receive full support and compensation.

