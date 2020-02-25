Kano Gov Ganduje revives Kwankwaso’s train project

The Kano State Government led by Governor Abdulahi Ganduje has announced the continuation of a long age Metroline Train System started by former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

This was revealed on Tuesday during a media chat by Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, the state commissioner for works and infrastructure, who also informed that the construction of the train system will go ahead with a substantial reduction of cost from N1.8 billion naira earlier earmarked for the project by the past government to N700 Million.

Speaking further during the media chat, Engr. Magaji said that the move to begin the construction of the train system was in line with Governor Ganduje’s vision to transform Kano into a world class city.

Magaji said; “At the moment, his excellency has approved the design and the integration of all the transport projects going on in Kano.

“You may recall that there was a plan for a light rail which would cost about N1.8billion, and the loan generated controversy in Kano which led to the suspension of the project.”

“Now we have redesigned that rail and re-scoped it to become smaller, fit for purpose, so that it can work side by side with the bus transit scheme, that’s BRT,” he said.

The commissioner added that apart from the integration of the light rail and the BRT, the plan also included development of seven terminals across the suburb of the city.

“Basically, every 10 kilometres outside Kano along Zaria road, Hadejia road, Maiduguri road, Katsina road, Gwarzo road and the rest, there will be a terminal outside the city which is located at a very critical point where the major entry goes into the city,” he said.

