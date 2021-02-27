Kano gov, Ganduje, sacks aide who criticised Buhari, APC | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has relieved his SA on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also known as Dawisu of his appointment.

He was sacked over “his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the (APC) government which he is serving”.

This was contained in a statement issued via the Twitter handle of Abubakar Aminu Ibrah, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the Kano State Governor, on Saturday, February 27

According to Ibrah, “The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, conveyed the governor’s directive, stating the sack is with immediate effect.

“He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public” interest.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Dawisu, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Soon after hundreds of students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State were kidnapped, Dawisu had taken to social media to criticize the ruling government’s handling of the security situation in the country.

