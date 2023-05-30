Kano Gov. Yusuf sacks Ganduje’s appointees, revokes sale of govt assets

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the immediate sacking of government officials appointed by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while also revoking the sale of government assets and dissolving all boards of MDAs, companies and institutions of higher learning.

Yusuf, in an executive order he signed on Monday shortly after his swearing-in, directed security agencies in the state to immediately take over all public properties sold by the government of his predecessor.

“I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the Police, the DSS, Civil Defense, and Hisbah pending the final decision of government,” the executive order said.

“All political appointees heading government MDAs and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect,” it added.

According to the order, some of the properties include “lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city wall of Kano, as well as other landed properties and assets belonging to Kano State within and outside the state to their cronies and agents.”

Yusuf further announced that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry would be inaugurated “to ensure that all perpetrators and those that aided and abetted them are brought to justice.”

“All the actions we will be taking in the next few days are targeted towards resetting the state and repositioning it on the path of honour and dignity, respect and responsibility, as well as on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

