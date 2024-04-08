Kano Gov, Yusuf, tells EFCC to release Ganduje’s ‘Dollar video’, forensic results

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the alleged dollar bribe video that implicated former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as well as results of forensic investigations into the scandal.

The Governor who made the demand in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Tofa, said the immediate past governor should be prepared to face his trial instead of using the media to whip up sentiments.

A video has gone viral in 2017 showing Ganduje then governor of Kano state stuffing his pockets with bundles of dollar notes alleged to have been a bribe from a contractor in the state.

The Kano Governor requested the anti-corruption commission to, as a matter of urgency, release the forensic investigation it conducted on the ‘Gandollar saga’ in 2018, for public consumption.

Yusuf added that Ganduje should rather be ashamed of himself and his alleged dollar bribery allegations instead of talking about non-existent failure in the current administration.

“For whatever option, the Kano State Government would advise the acting National Chairman of APC to show cause why his name, that of his family, and the entire people of Kano should permanently be erased from the global embarrassment that the dollar video has generated,” the statement reads.

Continuing, Tofa said:

“The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasised that it would leave no stone unturned to pursue the dollar video scandal to a logical conclusion.”

“Ganduje presided over two unproductive tenures characterised with siphoning public resources, inability to cater for the needs of Kano’s population, nepotism and bloodshed that left many families in the mood of melancholy.

“Our eight months in office have remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.

“No amount of media campaign would hinder the process of bringing Ganduje to book on the glaring cases of corruption filed against him.

“We are surprised that Ganduje could yet muster the courage to defend himself in the media, despite the embarrassing video clip where he was caught, red-handed, stocking his large agbada pockets with dollars, a supposed kickback from a contractor; and other corrupt practices massively associated with his eight-year tenure during which he ran the affairs of Kano state as a family enterprise.

“We wish to reaffirm the present administration’s resolve and readiness to make Ganduje and his co-travellers face the full wrath of the law for their intentional wrong doings.

“We wish to warn Ganduje to stop dragging the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into his corruption saga, as we believe that our able and well respected President does not interfere in cases before the courts of competent jurisdiction, as we witnessed during our trying times at the Supreme Court when he allowed justice to prevail for the opposition parties.”

The renewed hostility between Yusuf and his predecessor resurfaced following the inauguration of two different panels by the government last week to probe Ganduje’s eight-year administration.

To prove its resolve to bring Ganduje to book, the state government also filed criminal charges against the APC National Chairman, his wife, Hafsat, son, Umar, and five others.

But while reacting to the development, Ganduje said Yusuf was only chasing shadows as any move against him was just a diversionary tactic to cover weak governance exhibited by his successor.

