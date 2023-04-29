News
Kano governor-elect will review Sanusi’s dethronement — Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Saturday the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, would review the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.
The Kano State government dethroned Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano in February 2020 for alleged disrespect to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
He was also banished to Loko local government area of Nasarawa State in line with the ancient city’s tradition.
Ganduje later installed Aminu Bayero, the son of the late former Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as Sanusi’s successor.
Kwankwaso, who spoke in a video posted on social media, expressed confidence that Yusuf would resolve the state’s challenges properly.
He said: “We campaigned and we are well-known in Nigeria, especially in Kano. What we showed the people is by God’s grace all the good projects we started when we were in government. This governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) and his team will pick up from where we left off.
“We as elders in the movement will continue to advise them to do things that are proper.
READ ALSO: Why I dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano – Ganduje
“We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not but now you see, the opportunity is there.
“Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to do.
“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power whether in a country, state, or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging.
“We are confident God will give the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) the wisdom to come and resolve the challenges planted in Kano State so that everyone will leave peacefully in Kano State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...