Kano governor-elect will review Sanusi’s dethronement — Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Saturday the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, would review the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The Kano State government dethroned Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano in February 2020 for alleged disrespect to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was also banished to Loko local government area of Nasarawa State in line with the ancient city’s tradition.

Ganduje later installed Aminu Bayero, the son of the late former Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as Sanusi’s successor.

Kwankwaso, who spoke in a video posted on social media, expressed confidence that Yusuf would resolve the state’s challenges properly.

He said: “We campaigned and we are well-known in Nigeria, especially in Kano. What we showed the people is by God’s grace all the good projects we started when we were in government. This governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) and his team will pick up from where we left off.

“We as elders in the movement will continue to advise them to do things that are proper.

READ ALSO: Why I dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano – Ganduje

“We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not but now you see, the opportunity is there.

“Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to do.

“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power whether in a country, state, or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging.

“We are confident God will give the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) the wisdom to come and resolve the challenges planted in Kano State so that everyone will leave peacefully in Kano State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now