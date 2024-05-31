Kano governor meets NSA Ribadu amid Emirate crisis

In a significant development, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf met with National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday at the Office of the NSA in Abuja. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, was prompted by the recent turmoil in Kano following the dissolution of five emirates by the state House of Assembly and the subsequent reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Despite the ongoing emirate crisis, Emir Sanusi on Thursday approved the appointment of Hamisu Sani as the new Ward Head for Kofar Mazugal in Dala Local Government area. The Emir urged the new ward head to promote peaceful coexistence among his subjects and contribute to the state’s development.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Dawakin Tofa, the meeting between Yusuf and Ribadu focused on state and national security issues.

“The two political leaders deliberated on various matters relating to state/national development and the peaceful coexistence of the nation during their discussions in Abuja.

“It is significant to mention that the NSA had been accused of involvement in the Kano crisis for allowing a substantial military presence to protect the removed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, a position swiftly discredited by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“Before this, Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, apologised to the NSA for his involvement in the Kano crisis, attributing the error to flawed intelligence.

“Recognising the respected professional background and integrity of the NSA throughout his time as an officer and anti-corruption campaigner, the state deemed it necessary to retract the allegation and offer a sincere apology,” Tofa said.

This high-level meeting suggests a concerted effort to address the political tensions in Kano and ensure the state’s security and stability. As the emirate crisis continues to unfold, the collaboration between the state government and national security agencies will be crucial in maintaining peace and promoting development in the region.

