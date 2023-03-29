Kano Gov’ship: APC’s Gawuna concedes defeat, congratulates Gov-elect Yusuf

Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has finally conceded defeat and has congratulated the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

After initially threatening to go to the election petition tribunal to challenge the outcome of the polls, Gawuna who is the state Deputy Governor and the preferred candidate of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the NNPP candidate who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an audio message shared by his Chief Press Secretary shortly after the electoral body presented Yusuf with his certificate of return, Gawuna said his defeat and the Governor-elect’s victory was the will of God, and prayed that “God would help Yusuf to be a true leader for all, who will be just to all.”

“I want to remind the people of Kano State that, earlier during our campaigns, we prayed that if winning the election is the best for us, may Almighty Allah give us, and if it’s not, may He Almighty give us what is the best for us,” he said.

“Therefore, I call on my followers and supporters to accept the destiny that come to us. For the winner of the election, I pray for him to be a good leader that will practice justice for all.

“For us, may Almighty Allah guide us to be good followers to our leaders,” Gawuna added.

