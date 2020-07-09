Kano govt appoints chairman for Internal Revenue Service

Abdurrazak Salihi, has been appointed Chairman, Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

The Governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje, approved his appointment.

The governor in the statement thanked the former acting KIRS Chairman, Bala Muhammad for his service.

“We are delighted for his courage and dedication to KIRS while captaining the ship as Acting Chairman from March this year to date.

“Bala, who doubled as Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), as well as the Acting Executive Chairman of KIRS, would continue on his substantive Managing Director position at KASCO,” Mr Ganduje said.

He enjoined the new chairman to be work diligently and closely with the staff for the general benefit of the state.

The new chairman is a financial analyst, Chartered Accountant and a certified Tax Accountant, with over 20 years of skills in financial management.

Until his appointment, Mr Salihi was Director, Kano State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS).

