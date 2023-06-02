Kano govt bans display of posters on buildings

The Kano State government has banned outdoor advertising and pasting of posters on walls of public and private buildings in the state.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Bature Dawin Tofa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano, said the government would set up a task force up to ensure compliance with the order.

The measure, according to him, followed frequent defacing of walls and other public properties by politicians.

The government advised individuals and entities to use billboards and electronic means for display of posters in order to keep the state clean.

“As directed by Governor Yusuf Abba, officials of the Ministry of Environment and State Fire Service have been going round the streets in Kano metropolis to remove all posters,” the statement read.

