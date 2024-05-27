Kano govt claims Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement in state’s best interest

The Kano State Government, on Monday, said that the reinstatement of the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, was carried out in the best interest of the state.

The state government also noted that the state remained peaceful despite some public disturbances by miscreants.

Baba Halilu Dantiye, the Commissioner of Information, addressed the situation in a statement on Monday.

The statement read: “In view of the current tense situation in the state, the need to allay the fears of the public following the reports, reassure them of government commitment in ensuring the protection of their lives and properties and set the record straight has become necessary to clarify the inaccuracies in the media reports and present the true situation on the ground.

“Contrary to media reports, there have been no widespread violent protests in Kano State. While the government is aware of isolated incidents in few areas by a handful of small children and hired miscreants and thugs, these do not in any way reflect the overall situation. These hired unpatriotic individuals were only aiming to destabilize the state for the personal gain and selfish interests of their paymasters. The great majority of Kano state’s citizens have shown remarkable restraints and understanding of the sincere action of the state government.

“It also behooves to reiterate that the decision by the administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf to legally abrogate the emirates and reinstate the 14th Emir of Kano State was made after careful consideration of the best interests of the state. The move has been welcomed by a significant portion of the populace who understands and cherishes the long-term benefits of a unified emirate structure.”

The government further stated that some political actors were manipulating the situation to create chaos and unrest, adding those elements were using the media to spread false narratives and incite public disorder.

“Their actions and those of their agents are not representative of the genuine feelings of the citizens of Kano State but are instead driven by selfish ulterior motives.

“The administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Kano State. The government will not renege in its responsibility to take all measures to ensure that law and order are upheld and the rights of the citizens are protected,” it added.

The government also urged the general public to disregard “the sensational and grossly exaggerated media reports and support the efforts of the government to create a more cohesive and unified state while calling on the media to exercise responsible journalism and verify facts before publishing any report that has the potential to cause unnecessary tension.”

“Kano State government under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to the progress and development of the state and call on all citizens to join hands in this regard,” the statement added.

