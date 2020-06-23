Kano govt clears air on reopening of schools in the state

The Kano State Government has moved to clear the air on its alleged move to approve the reopening of schools in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s education ministry in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, refuted reports claiming that it was considering the reopening of schools in the state.

Yusuf described the reports which alleged that the government had set up a committee to consider the reopening of the schools closed down after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic as “fake news”.

He said; “Kano State, like other states, received a document from the Federal Ministry of Education containing proposed guidelines to be put in place whenever it is appropriate to re-open schools, which we were asked to review and give our input.

“It was in the course of the review of the documents that the Ministry of Education constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to undertake the assignment. Its input will be transmitted back to the federal education ministry.

“The ministry also wishes to debunk a widely circulated rumor that a directive was issued to private schools to suspend online lessons for their students.

“This news is equally untrue as even the state government is conducting similar programs through radio and television stations,” Yusuf concluded.

