Kano govt clears air on school resumption date

The Kano State Government has cleared the air on the actual resumption date for public and private schools across the state amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the State Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the state government refuted speculations that schools in the state are not resuming today, January 18, 2021.

Sanusi-Kiru said that contrary to speculations, all schools would resume on Monday, with boarding students to resume on January 17, while all day students are to resume today, January 18.

The State Commissioner of Education said government has no intentions of extending the resumption dates and also appealed to parents to stick with the directives in compliance with the academic calendar already released by the ministry.

“Clearing the air to that effect, the Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, has reaffirmed the earlier directives issued by the ministry that all Boarding schools students in the state should resume on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

“While day students are expected to resume school on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021; most of the boarding school students have already returned to their respective schools by now,” the statement read in part.

