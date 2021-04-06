Kano govt cuts political office holders’ salary by 50% | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State government has cut the March salary of political office holders in the state by 50 percent due to paucity funds.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, blamed the development on dwindling allocation to the state from the federation account.

Those affected by the decision are Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, Yusuf Gawuna, commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, and special assistants.

Others are local council chairmen, vice-chairmen, councilors, supervisory councilors, advisers and secretaries.

The state government had earlier ruled out the payment of full March salary to the workers in the state over the same matter.

