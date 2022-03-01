Kano govt dismisses four civil servants for alleged misconduct

The Kano State government has dismissed four staff of the Bureau for Land Management for allegedly selling landed properties belonging to the public.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the affected staff forged documents, issued false cadastral information and falsified official records.

The quartet are the Senior Survey Assistant in the Bureau, Abdulmuminu Usman-Magami, Senior Land Officer, Abdullahi Idris, the Press Attendant, Mr. Audu Aliyu, and Assistant Chief Land Officer, Baba Audu.

The commissioner said the officials were dismissed based on the recommendations of an investigative committee set up by the government following the complaints levelled against them.

The staff dismissal, according to Garba, was in line with the Civil Service Rule No.04406.

He said: “All government employees are expected to carry out their responsibilities honestly, diligently, effectively and in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations.”

