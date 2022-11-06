Kano govt dismisses report listing Ganduje as one of 3 governors under EFCC’s watch for stealing

The Kano State government has dismissed reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was among the three governors under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s watch for alleged money laundering.

The commission declared during the week that three governors had been placed under strict surveillance for allegedly stashing funds in their houses.

Although the EFCC did not mention any name in its statement, an online publication claimed that Ganduje was one of the three governors under the anti-graft agency’s watch.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday.

He said the report lacked the ingredient of an investigative story and was either the imagination of the newspaper’s publishers.

The commission insisted that the governor did not acquire billions of naira and stash it away.

He, therefore, asked the platform to retract the story and tender an unreserved apology to the state government.

By Promise Eze

