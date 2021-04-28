Kano govt orders civil servants to resume immediately | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday directed the state’s civil servants to resume work immediately.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, told journalists that Governor Ganduje gave the directive during the state’s weekly Executive Council meeting in Kano.

The state government had on January 18 ordered the civil servants to work from home following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The commissioner said the directive was due to the successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three months in the state.

He said: “All Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Department and Agencies are requested to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their work places.”

