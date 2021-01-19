Kano govt orders civil servants to work from home

The Kano State government on Tuesday ordered civil servants in the state to work from home and await further instruction on the matter.

The Kano State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this to journalists in Kano, said the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday.

According to him, the move was one of the measures taken by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards, and the media are not affected by the directive.

The government also imposed a fresh ban on viewing and event centres across Kano State.

Kano State currently has 2, 617 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

