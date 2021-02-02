Kano govt orders closure of hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

The Kano State government has ordered the closure of a private hospital, UMC Zahir Hospital, violating the COVID-19 regulations in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday evening in Kano, said the facility refused to refer severe COVID-19 cases to designated isolation centres in the state.

He said the action was in line with the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 directives which require such facility to attend only to mild COVID-19 cases.

The commissioner said: “As a result of its inaction, two confirmed patients with severe cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.”

He added that the hospital would remain closed pending the resolution of the matter between the management and the state government.

