Kano govt orders tertiary institutions to reopen October 26

The Kano State government on Monday directed state-owned universities and other higher institutions of learning to reopen for academic activities on October 26.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who disclosed this at a news conference in Kano, said the resumption was for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

She said the decision to re-open the institutions was reached at a meeting with stakeholders, adding that the government had decontaminated the schools.

Mahmoud said the state government would provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all the institutions to protect students and check the spread of COVID-19 on the campuses.

