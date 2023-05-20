Politics
Kano govt reacts to audio clip on Ganduje and Masari’s conversation, blames mischief-makers
The Kano State Government has dismissed an audio clip on the conversation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his Katsina State counterpart, Ibrahim Masari, about the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Ganduje had in the said audio clip expressed disappointment with Tinubu for meeting with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France, during the week.
Ganduje and Kwankwaso fell out shortly after the former assumed officer as Kano State governor in 2015.
In a statement issued on Saturday the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, described the audio clip as the handiwork of paid agents who are determined to cause disaffection between the two political allies.
He said the audio clip would not affect the political relationship between Ganduje, Tinubu, and Masari.
Tinubu has agreed to pick Muslim running mate – Ganduje
The commissioner stressed that the men recognised the attempt to cause a rift between them and are determined to preserve their relationship, especially at this time.
Garba said: “It is clear that certain individuals who are not comfortable with the long-standing cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje, and Masari are exploiting this situation to their advantage.
“We will not allow the diligent work and cooperation between Governor Ganduje and President-elect Tinubu to be destroyed by self-centered individuals.”
