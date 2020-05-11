Kano govt records 26 new cases of COVID-19, confirms 5 deaths from infections

The Kano State government has announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state and has also confirmed five deaths caused by the deadly virus.

The update was confirmed on Sunday in a post on Twitter by the State Ministry of Health, which also added that 18 patients who were earlier tested positive for the virus were discharged on Sunday.“Update as at 11:47pm 10th May 2020;

“26 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 602.

“18 additional #COVID19Kano patients were discharged. 5 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded. #MaskUpKano #PrayForKano,” the State Ministry of Health tweeted.

This came after the Governor Ganduje, Sunday charged his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai to stop politicizing the evacuation of the Almajiris who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ganduje, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said what the children needed at this critical point was care giving and not noise making and politicization of the issue.

El-Rufai had said earlier in the week that about 50 Almajiris evacuated to the state from Kano had tested positive for COVID-19.

