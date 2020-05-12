Kano govt records 6 COVID-19 related deaths as total infections reach 666

The Kano State government on Monday recorded six more cases of COVID-19 deaths and also announced that the total number of infections in the state had risen to 666.

This was revealed yesterday in a post on Twitter by the State Ministry of Health which also revealed that the state had also recorded 64 new cases of the virus.

The post on Twitter by the State Ministry of Health reads thus below;

“#COVID19KN Update as at 11:45pm 11th May 2020. 64 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 666. 13 additional #COVID19Kano patients were discharged.

“6 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded. #MaskUpKano #PrayForKano,” it added.

This development came a day after the state government announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state and has also confirmed five deaths caused by the deadly virus.

The update was confirmed on Sunday in a post on Twitter by the State Ministry of Health, which also added that 18 patients who were earlier tested positive for the virus were discharged on Sunday.

