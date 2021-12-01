Kano govt rejects judgement sacking Ganduje-led APC exco, vows to challenge ruling

The Kano State government has reacted to Tuesday’s court ruling which nullified the All Progressive Congress (APC) ward congresses conducted by a faction loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

While vowing to challenge the judgement of FCT High Court which nullified the Ganduje’s led APC in favour of the one led by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mohammed Lawal, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed surprise over the judgement, citing the issue of jurisdiction as the basis for the appeal.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Court sacks Ganduje-led APC exco, upholds Shekarau faction

Lawal said their lawyers had filed all relevant documents challenging the jurisdiction of the court, but the court went ahead with the ruling which favoured the Shekarau faction.

“We are very surprised about the judgement because our lawyers had filed all the relevant document challenging the jurisdiction of the Court because the issue happened here in Kano.

“We are also very surprised that the people chose to go to an Abuja High Court because these issues happened here in Kano and the case ought to have been filed in Kano.

“Everybody is well aware of the issue of jurisdiction but in any case, our lawyers filed all the relevant documents.

“Our lawyers are studying the judgement and we are going to appeal the decision,” the Commissioner said

According to Lawal, the ward congress conducted in the state was conducted by only the true leadership of APC in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Tuesday that an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, sacked the Abdullahi Abbas-led state exco of the APC which is loyal to Ganduje while recognizing the Shekarau faction.

Delivering the ruling, Muazu had granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction which sought a declaration that Ganduje-led group did not conduct ward and local government congresses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now