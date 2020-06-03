Kano govt relaxes lockdown three days in a week

The Kano State Government on Wednesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown in the state would be relaxed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this while releasing guidelines and protocols

on how to manage access to markets, places of worship and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of the virus.

According to Garba, after due consultations with key public health professionals and critical review of the situation in Kano, markets, places of worship and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

He said Governor Umar Ganduje has summoned an emergency meeting with various leaders on how to ensure strict observance of safety and prevention protocols in markets, places of worship and business places.

According to Garba, it is necessary for such places to ensure compliance with safety rules that include mandatory use of face masks; provision of hand washing facilities/sanitisers; and extensive temperature checks in those places.

The commissioner further pointed out that while these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce and essential services is still in force.

He further said that as schools will remain closed, students are advised to avail themselves the opportunity of radio and televised lessons being sponsored by the state government, adding that Governor Ganduje attributed the success being recorded in terms of reduced number of infectious to measures being taken by the government and health authorities and more importantly to fervent prayers by the ulama and the people in the people in the state.

The governor, according to the statement, however calls for more of such prayers until the disease is completely wipe out.

