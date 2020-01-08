Kano govt rescues children, shuts down ‘illegal’ orphanage facility

The Kano State Government has announced that it has rescued 19 children from the an illegal orphanage home named Du Merci.

Du Merci Orphanage Home is in Nomansland, Kano state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by a special adviser to the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Child Welfare and Women Mobilization, Fatima Dala said that the children had been transferred to a state-owned orphanage home after the shutdown.

Mrs Dala, who commended security agencies for their role in rescuing the children, noted that the founder of the orphanage home, Solomon Richard, had been apprehended and would face justice.

“This is a serious issue and it is a height of perceived disregard by the founders and operators of the centre to the constituted authorities. For such orphanage to remain unregistered for over 25 years and apparently constituted a suspicious element of dishonesty which could translate into an offence against the inviolability and safety of the innocent children in the state.

“The operation of this orphanage in Kano, must however not be given any religious coloration, regional or ethnic face, and therefore should not be interpreted as such. And every well-meaning Nigerian should follow the queue in condemning this practice and culture which would invariably be seen as a potential and heinous action against the wellbeing of our children.

“We are yet in the shock over the kidnapping and recent rescue of some Kano children. Therefore the Kano State Government would not condone any act or suspicious activity like that of Du Merci Orphanage, which has a tendency of putting the lives of our children in jeopardy or inflict harm on them,” Mrs Dala said.

Meanwhile, she said that despite being in existence for twenty-five years, the orphanage was not registered as an orphanage facility which suggests deceit and danger to the lives of the children in their care.

