Kano govt rewards two policemen who rejected N1m bribe | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kano govt rewards two policemen who rejected N1m bribe
The Kano State Commissioner of Police, lSama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko has commended two officers of the command, Insp. Garba Saleh-Rabo and Jamilu Alkassim for rejecting a N1 million bribe.
Shu’ibu-Dikko in a statement on Friday in Kano, commended the officers, who were attached to the Kano State Consumer Protection Taskforce, for reportedly rejected a N1 million gratification by a suspected dealer of expired products in the state.
Chairman of the task force, Bappa Dan’Agundi, moved by the exemplary conduct of the officers, presented them to the commissioner.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected supplier of motorcycles to bandits in Kano
The officers following intelligence had stormed a warehouse loaded with expired products worth billions of Naira. However, the owner of the expired products in a bid to circumvent the law, offered the officers a N1 million bribe, which they turned down and got him arrested.
Shu’ibu-Dikko described the action of the officers as worthy of emulation, saying, “The two personnel while working with the Consumer Protection Council Task Force received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse.
“They stormed the location and were offered N1 million bribe. They rejected the bribe, recovered the expired goods, and arrested the suspect as well as brought the money as an exhibit.”
Meanwhile, he said the agency, in turn, rewarded the officers with N1 million as a reward for their commitment and selfless service.
He urged other officers in the command to emulate their colleagues, saying they have brought honour to the police command.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...