Kano govt rewards two policemen who rejected N1m bribe | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, lSama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko has commended two officers of the command, Insp. Garba Saleh-Rabo and Jamilu Alkassim for rejecting a N1 million bribe.

Shu’ibu-Dikko in a statement on Friday in Kano, commended the officers, who were attached to the Kano State Consumer Protection Taskforce, for reportedly rejected a N1 million gratification by a suspected dealer of expired products in the state.

Chairman of the task force, Bappa Dan’Agundi, moved by the exemplary conduct of the officers, presented them to the commissioner.

The officers following intelligence had stormed a warehouse loaded with expired products worth billions of Naira. However, the owner of the expired products in a bid to circumvent the law, offered the officers a N1 million bribe, which they turned down and got him arrested.

Shu’ibu-Dikko described the action of the officers as worthy of emulation, saying, “The two personnel while working with the Consumer Protection Council Task Force received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse.

“They stormed the location and were offered N1 million bribe. They rejected the bribe, recovered the expired goods, and arrested the suspect as well as brought the money as an exhibit.”

Meanwhile, he said the agency, in turn, rewarded the officers with N1 million as a reward for their commitment and selfless service.

He urged other officers in the command to emulate their colleagues, saying they have brought honour to the police command.

