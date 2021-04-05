Kano govt rules out payment of full salary for workers in March | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State government has ruled out the payment of full salary for workers in March.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, attributed the development to the drop in federal allocation to the states.

“The drop in federal allocation for the period under review has made it difficult for the government to implement the new salary package,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had given the government a seven-day ultimatum to stop the “illegal deduction” of civil servants’ salaries in the state.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, gave the ultimatum after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council on Friday.

He insisted that failure of the government to stop the “unexplained” deduction before the end of the ultimatum on April 6, workers would embark on a three-day warning strike from the midnight of April 7.

However, the commissioner craved the union’s understanding of the state government’s predicament.

He said: “Given the situation, the organised labour ought to have reasoned with the government because embarking on strike won’t in any way solve the problem.”

Garba said the state government needs additional billions of naira to pay the workers’ consolidated wages, adding that the funds are not available presently.

