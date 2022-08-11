Metro
Kano govt seizes sub-standard items worth over N100 million
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has seized different types of sub-standard items worth over N100 million.
The council’s Acting Chairman, Bappa Babba Danagundi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, said the seized items include spaghetti, rice, palm oil, milk, fertilizer and flour
He said the criminals behind the contraband items had been arrested.
READ ALSO: Court stops Kano govt from borrowing N10bn for CCTV installation
The chairman said: “We are battling with fertilizer marketers in Kano, it’s their time now. We have made 11 arrests so far and evacuating more than five trucks of fertilizer which are found to be substandard from different places.
“Soon, we’ll get a court order for the burning of those items as we did the last time.
“The problem with the agency is that the law doesn’t stipulate a heavy penalty for the offenders, it’s a very light penalty.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...