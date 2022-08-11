Kano govt seizes sub-standard items worth over N100 million

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has seized different types of sub-standard items worth over N100 million.

The council’s Acting Chairman, Bappa Babba Danagundi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, said the seized items include spaghetti, rice, palm oil, milk, fertilizer and flour

He said the criminals behind the contraband items had been arrested.

READ ALSO: Court stops Kano govt from borrowing N10bn for CCTV installation

The chairman said: “We are battling with fertilizer marketers in Kano, it’s their time now. We have made 11 arrests so far and evacuating more than five trucks of fertilizer which are found to be substandard from different places.

“Soon, we’ll get a court order for the burning of those items as we did the last time.

“The problem with the agency is that the law doesn’t stipulate a heavy penalty for the offenders, it’s a very light penalty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now