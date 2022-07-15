Kano govt shuts 26 health institutes

The Kano State government has sealed 26 private health training institutes in the state.

The spokesperson for the state’s Ministry of Health, Mrs. Hadiza Namadi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano, said the institutes were shut down for non-compliance with regulations governing their operations.

She said the ministry noted with concern the proliferation of illegal health institutes in the state.

Namadi listed some of the affected institutions to include Unity and Utopia College of Health Sciences and Technology, and Aminu Ado Bayero College of Health Sciences and Technology, among others.

She said: “This unwanted trend is at the detriment of the people, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system in the state and the country at large.

“The ministry will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure regular monitoring and inspection of the Health Training Institutions (HTIs) across the state for sanity and safety.”

