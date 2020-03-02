Kano govt takes step to fight possible coronavirus outbreak

The Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has moved to upgrade the Yargaya Health Dedication Centre in a bid to fight a possible coronavirus outbreak in Northern Nigeria.

This was revealed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa who told newsmen on Sunday that Kano State has taken a bold step to ensure that the state is completely free of coronavirus.

Speaking further, Dr Tsanyawa also said that the state government is cross that some airlines were not complying with the filling of the necessary forms for possible suspects of the coronavirus victims.

However, Dr Aminu said that,” The only problem they have is lack of a Viral Laboratory in the State that would ensure quick test for coronavirus in case of outbreak, and the Kano government is urging the federal government to support the state to achieve such.”

READ ALSO: Cross River places Indian, two Chinese under close observation for coronavirus

The Commissioner also expressed worry that at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, many passengers are not cooperating with their Staff attached to ensure visitors are fully screened.

“This is very serious, but we are on top of the situation because we cannot allow airlines to do as they wish. We are ensuring that all passengers and airlines that come in fill the necessary forms and are also fully screened,” he added.

The development comes after Plateau State government said on Sunday that at least 43 people are currently in isolation camps in the Wase local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, who disclosed this to journalists, urged the people of Plateau State to remain calm as the state has not recorded any case of coronavirus.

The 43 people including Nigerians and Chinese were put in isolation camps in Wase town and Bakin Kaya village, a mining community in the local government area.

Ndam said the isolation of the people in question would end mid-March.

Join the conversation

Opinions