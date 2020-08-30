Kano govt to establish 130 new schools for girls

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, said on Sunday the state government had concluded arrangements to establish an additional 130 girls secondary schools in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this to journalists in a chat in Kano, said the schools would be established in 24 selected local government areas of the state.

He added that the project would comprise of 75 post- basic and 55 senior secondary schools.

He said the measure was part of deliberate efforts by the government to boost girl-child education in the state.

Sanusi said: “The state government in collaboration with the World Bank will rehabilitate other schools to enhance girl child education.

“The state government has also set aside N880 million to renovate one secondary school in each of the 44 LGAs of the state.”

According to him, the state government would provide N20 million to each of the LGAs for the school rehabilitation project.

Kiru further said a committee comprising community leaders and other stakeholders had been set up to facilitate the smooth implementation of the project.

