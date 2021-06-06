 Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to schools | Ripples Nigeria
Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to schools

21 hours ago

Kano State Government will redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualifications in education to teach in schools across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammed Garba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kano, said the gesture was aimed at strengthening the state’s free education policy.

He said: “All civil servants found in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with teaching qualifications and have more than five years to retire from the service would be posted to teach in our schools.

“NCE holders under the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) should remain, officers with BA Ed will be deployed to either Junior or Senior Secondary Schools, while those with higher degrees will be sent to tertiary institutions.”

Garba said the affected workers would be given two weeks induction before deployment to schools to be supplemented with additional one-week refresher training every term.

According to him, the redeployment exercise was approved by the State Executive Council following the adoption of a report of a technical committee set up by the state government.

The commissioner added: “The committee discovered 575 officers with teaching qualifications serving in MDAs, and 3, 712 others working in the 44 local councils were found performing duplicate functions.

“19 of the affected staff have PhDs, 55 Masters degrees, 1,100 BA in Education with 2,366 NCE holders, while 10 others possessed Diploma in Education.”

“Zonal offices and local government areas have the largest concentration of the affected officers.”

