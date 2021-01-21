Kano govt warns residents against flouting COVID-19 protocols, extends ban to club, street parties

Kano State government on Thursday warned residents of the state against flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the call in a statement, the ban on viewing and event centres had been extended to clubs, concerts, street parties, and other large social gatherings.

He said the government would not hesitate to prosecute any person or organisation caught breaching the protocols.

The commissioner stressed that security agents have been mandated to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols without any exception.

He said: “The government would continue to engage all the stakeholders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

“The state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the control of the COVID-19.”

Kano State has 2, 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

